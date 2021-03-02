The Sheridan Yellowjackets defeated Little Rock Catholic 3-1 Tuesday at Benton.

Fischer Thompson picked up the win for the Yellowjackets. The left hander lasted six and two-thirds innings while allowing just four hits and one run while striking out six and walking one.

Ashton Branson threw the final one-third of an inning for the Yellowjackets.

Reece Williams got the start on the bump for Catholic, surrendering no runs on two hits and striking out three in four innings of work.

Cade Cartwright finished the final three innings for Catholic, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.

The Yellowjackets collected eight total hits, led by Konner Canterbury with three hits in three at bats. Branson and Thompson had multiple hits as well.

CLICK HERE TO TRY ARKANSASVARSITY.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!