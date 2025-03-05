Josh Watson named Ozark head football coach

Ozark has a new head football coach after announcing the hiring of Josh Watson earlier this week.

Watson, who coached Class 3A Salem to a 12-3 record and a Class 3A state title in 2024 with a win over Bismark in the title game, takes over for Jeremie Burns who took a position on the Alma coaching staff.

“What an awesome opportunity to be named the head coach at Ozark! Our family is sure going to miss Salem but looking forward to getting to Ozark and preparing for this fall! Let’s EAT!”, Watson said in a post on Facebook.

"The Ozark School District is excited to welcome Head Football Coach Josh Watson and his family! Coach Watson led the 3A Salem Greyhounds to the 2024 State Championship this season and is the winningest coach in program history," the Ozark School District said in a Facebook post. "Josh Watson was named 2024 Hooten's Farm Bureau 3A Coach of the Year, the Arkansas High School Coach's Association Coach of the Year, Head Coach for the East Football All-Star Team, and the Arkansas Sports Network Coach of the Year. As an assistant and head coach at Salem High School and as an assistant coach in Hoover, AL, Coach Watson has experienced working with some of the best coaching staffs in the nation. Coach Watson extends his absolute excitement for the opportunity to lead the Hillbillies and be a part of the Ozark community. Go Hillbillies!"

Watson finished his career at Salem with a record of 43-18.