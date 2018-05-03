His exploits on the football field earned him a scholarship from Arkansas, but that is far from the only sport in which Malik Chavis excels.

The Rison (Ark.) three-star athlete was the high point performer at the Arkansas Class 2A track and field state championship meet in Mineral Springs on Wednesday.

Chavis won the state title in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet and 7 inches despite not having anywhere to practice the event at his high school. That also broke the Rison school record and accounted for 10 of his 24 points.

His other points came from the 100- and 200-meter dash, in which he finished second and third, respectively. Although it wasn't fast enough to win the title, Chavis set a personal record with a time of 10.96 seconds in the 100m.