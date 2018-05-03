Hog commit Malik Chavis shines at state track meet
His exploits on the football field earned him a scholarship from Arkansas, but that is far from the only sport in which Malik Chavis excels.
The Rison (Ark.) three-star athlete was the high point performer at the Arkansas Class 2A track and field state championship meet in Mineral Springs on Wednesday.
Chavis won the state title in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet and 7 inches despite not having anywhere to practice the event at his high school. That also broke the Rison school record and accounted for 10 of his 24 points.
His other points came from the 100- and 200-meter dash, in which he finished second and third, respectively. Although it wasn't fast enough to win the title, Chavis set a personal record with a time of 10.96 seconds in the 100m.
100👀 pic.twitter.com/IORtEVLLkI— Malik Chavis 🔥 (@Malik_Chavis2) May 3, 2018
In the 200m, Chavis finished the race in 23.21 seconds, which was actually slower than his qualifying time of 22.88 seconds in the prelims.
The year is not over for Chavis just yet, as he will also compete in the Meet of Champions in Hot Springs on May 12.
Track is one of four sports he participates in at Rison, along with football, basketball and baseball.
On the gridiron last season, Chavis rushed for 998 yards and 14 touchdowns on 128 carries, while also catching 13 passes for 201 yards and two more scores. Defensively, he had 29 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
He is still lightly recruited, with his only other FBS offer from Memphis, but he was recently ranked as a 5.6 three-star recruit by Rivals. Arkansas received his commitment in March.