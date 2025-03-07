Billy Webber named Salem head football coach

The Salem Greyhounds athletic department has swiftly appointed Billy Webber as the new head coach following the departure of Josh Watson to Ozark.

Webber, who has been integral to the team's recent success as the offensive coordinator, helped lead the Greyhounds to their first state championship.

Before joining Salem, Webber had a distinguished coaching career at Thayer, Missouri, achieving a record of 135-53 over 15 seasons. His exceptional contributions to the sport and his players' development were recognized with his induction into the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.

Webber will succeed Josh Watson, who was hired Tuesday by Ozark.