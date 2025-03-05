Arkansas Varsity High School Baseball Rankings - Week 1

Baseball season is underway and that can only mean one thing, it is time for the ArkansasVarsity.com High School Baseball Rankings.

This year the rankings are brought to you by Arkansas Showcase and Legion Baseball. Visit the Facebook group by Clicking Here.

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 6A TOP 5

1: Fayetteville

2: Rogers

3: Springdale Har-Ber

4: Bryant

5: Conway

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 5A TOP 5

1: Valley View

2: Maumelle

3: Benton

4: Sylvan Hills

5: Russellville

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 4A TOP 5

1: Magnolia

2: Harding Academy

3: Robinson

4: Wynne

5: Pulaski Academy

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 3A TOP 5

1: Ashdown

2: Harmony Grove (Ouachita County)

3: Genoa Central

4: Rivercrest

5: Charleston

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 2A TOP 5

1: Woodlawn

2: Ouachita

3: McCrory

4: Palestine-Wheatley

5: Riverside

ARKANSASVARSITY.COM CLASS 1A TOP 5

1: Taylor

2: Armorel

3: West Side (Greers Ferry)

4: Viola

5: Nemo Vista