Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Super Team
Following are the selections for the high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2019-20 high school basketball season:
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
Elauna Eaton, Nettleton G 6-1 Sr.
Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville G 6-1 Sr.
Izzy Higginbottom, Batesville G 5-8 Jr.
Kenley McCarn, Melbourne G 5-10 So.
Jersey Wolfenbarger, FS Northside G 6-4 Jr.
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Chloe Clardy, Conway G 5-9 Fr.
Maryam Dauda, Bentonville P 6-4 Jr.
AJ McCandlis, Viola G 5-6 Fr.
Wynter Rogers, LR Christian F 6-0 Jr.
Makenna Vanzant, Farmington G 5-7 Sr.
GIRLS HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bailey Augustine, Walnut Ridge
Tracey Bershers, FS Northside;
Shy Christopher, Cabot
Aubrey Isbell, Mountain View
McKenzie Jones, Kirby
Briley Pena, Nettleton
Destiny Salary, Jonesboro
