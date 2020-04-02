News More News
Arkansas Sports Media Girls High School Basketball Super Team

Luke Matheson • ArkansasVarsity
Publisher
@lukematheson

Following are the selections for the high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2019-20 high school basketball season:

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Elauna Eaton, Nettleton G 6-1 Sr.

Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville G 6-1 Sr.

Izzy Higginbottom, Batesville G 5-8 Jr.

Kenley McCarn, Melbourne G 5-10 So.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, FS Northside G 6-4 Jr.

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Chloe Clardy, Conway G 5-9 Fr.

Maryam Dauda, Bentonville P 6-4 Jr.

AJ McCandlis, Viola G 5-6 Fr.

Wynter Rogers, LR Christian F 6-0 Jr.

Makenna Vanzant, Farmington G 5-7 Sr.

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTIONS

Bailey Augustine, Walnut Ridge

Tracey Bershers, FS Northside;

Shy Christopher, Cabot

Aubrey Isbell, Mountain View

McKenzie Jones, Kirby

Briley Pena, Nettleton

Destiny Salary, Jonesboro

{{ article.author_name }}