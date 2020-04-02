Following are the selections for the boys high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2019-20 high school basketball season:

--------------------------------------------------------------------

If you are not an ArkansasVarsity.com subscriber, you can become one by CLICKING HERE. It costs less than a cup of coffee per day to get access to the most in prep sports and recruiting information anywhere in the state.

Want to become a partner with ArkansasVarsity.com? Email Luke Matheson at Luke@ArkansasVarsity.com

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:

@LUKEMATHESON - @ARKANSASVARSITY