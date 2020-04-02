News More News
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Super Team

Luke Matheson • ArkansasVarsity
Publisher
@lukematheson

Following are the selections for the boys high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2019-20 high school basketball season:

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Justus Cooper, Izard County F 6-5 Sr.

Davonte Davis, Jacksonville G 6-4 Sr.

Derrian Ford, Magnolia G 6-3 So.

Chris Moore, West Memphis F 6-6 Sr.

Jaylinn Williams, FS Northside P 6-10 Sr.

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Payton Brown, Waldron G 6-4 Sr.

Riley Felkins, Jonesboro Westside G 6-3 Sr.

Caleb London, Conway F 6-4 Sr.

Detrick Reeves, Marion G 6-3 Sr.

Ben Turner, Trumann F 6-6 Sr.

BOYS HONORABLE MENTIONS

Zane Butler, Greene County Tech

Tamarous Dodson, England;

Jakari Livingston, LR Mills

Nick Smith, Sylvan Hills

Kel’el Ware, North Little Rock

--------------------------------------------------------------------

