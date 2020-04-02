Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Super Team
Following are the selections for the boys high school basketball Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media from around the state for the 2019-20 high school basketball season:
BOYS FIRST TEAM
Justus Cooper, Izard County F 6-5 Sr.
Davonte Davis, Jacksonville G 6-4 Sr.
Derrian Ford, Magnolia G 6-3 So.
Chris Moore, West Memphis F 6-6 Sr.
Jaylinn Williams, FS Northside P 6-10 Sr.
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Payton Brown, Waldron G 6-4 Sr.
Riley Felkins, Jonesboro Westside G 6-3 Sr.
Caleb London, Conway F 6-4 Sr.
Detrick Reeves, Marion G 6-3 Sr.
Ben Turner, Trumann F 6-6 Sr.
BOYS HONORABLE MENTIONS
Zane Butler, Greene County Tech
Tamarous Dodson, England;
Jakari Livingston, LR Mills
Nick Smith, Sylvan Hills
Kel’el Ware, North Little Rock
