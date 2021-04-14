The 2021 Arkansas High School Baseball season is getting into full stride with several teams in each classification beginning to separate themselves from others.

Below you will find the third set of Arkansas Sports Media Baseball Rankings for 2021.

CLASS 6A

1. Bryant 15-1

2. Har- Ber 14-4

3. Rogers 14-4

4. Conway 16-4

5. Bentonville 11-5

CLASS 5A

1. Jonesboro 15-3

2. Marion 14-4

3. Van Buren 13-6

4. HS Lakeside 11-2

5. Sheridan 13-5

CLASS 4A

1. Nashville 17-2

2. Brookland 17-1

3. Valley View 19-2

4. Farmington 13-

4/Harrison 14-5

5. Shiloh Christian 12-5

CLASS 3A

1. Walnut Ridge 12-2

2. Rivercrest 11-2

3. Harding Academy 9-5

4. West Fork 10-4

5. Danville 10-3

5. Camden HG 14-6

CLASS 2A

1. Woodlawn 18-3

2. McCrory 11-4

3. Parkers Chapel 14-5

4. Tuckerman 15-2

5. Melbourne 13-1

CLASS 1A

1. Taylor 13-2

2. Viola 8-1

3. Marked Tree 8-3

4. Abundant Life 9-1-1

5. Izard County 6-2

