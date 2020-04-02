Arkansas High School Football: 2020 Coaching Carousel
As with any Arkansas high school football offseason we see several schools go through coaching carousel's, and the 2020 offseason has been no different.
Below you will find each school who has replaced coaches or who is currently going through a coaching change.
2020 Arkansas High School Football Coaching Carousel
Alma High School
Out: Doug Loughridge
In: Rusty Bush
Arkadelphia High School
Out: J.R. Eldridge
In: TBD
Bauxite High School
Out: Daryl Patton
In: Caleb Perry
Booneville High School
Out: Scott Hyatt
In: Doc Crowley
Brookland High School
Out: Chuck Speer
In: Eric Munoz
Cross County High School
Out: Tommy Wells
In: Cody Goulart
Crossett High School
Out: Sonny Nason
In: TBD
Danville High School
Out: D.J. Crane
In: Drew Smyly
DeQueen High School
Out: Stephen Sloan
In: Brad Cheshire
Dover High School
Out: Reed Mendoza
In: William Cox
Greenwood High School
Out: Rick Jones
In: Chris Young
Heber Springs High School
Out: William Cox
In: Todd Wood
Jacksonville High School
Out: Jordan Johnston
In: Maurice Moody
Lincoln High School
Out: Don Harrison
In: Reed Mendoza
Little Rock Hall High School
Out: Kipchoge VanHoose
In: Jim Withrow
Little Rock Southwest High School
In: Daryl Patton
Magazine High School
Out: Doug Powell
In: Ryan Chambers
Mountain Home High School
Out: Bryan Mattox
In: Steve Ary
North Little Rock High School
Out: Jamie Mitchell
In: J.R. Eldridge
Prescott High School
Out: Tommy Poole
In: Brian Glass
Smackover High School
Out: Brian Brown
In: David Osborne
Sylvan Hills High School
Out: Jim Withrow
In: Chris Hill
Trumann High School
Out: Craig Green
In: Randy Phillips
Waldron High School
Out: Jonathan Bates
In: Doug Powell
Please email Luke@ArkansasVarsity.com to submit any updates or corrections.
