Arkansas High School Football: 2020 Coaching Carousel

Luke Matheson • ArkansasVarsity
As with any Arkansas high school football offseason we see several schools go through coaching carousel's, and the 2020 offseason has been no different.

Below you will find each school who has replaced coaches or who is currently going through a coaching change.

2020 Arkansas High School Football Coaching Carousel

Alma High School

Out: Doug Loughridge

In: Rusty Bush

Arkadelphia High School

Out: J.R. Eldridge

In: TBD

Bauxite High School

Out: Daryl Patton

In: Caleb Perry

Booneville High School

Out: Scott Hyatt

In: Doc Crowley

Brookland High School

Out: Chuck Speer

In: Eric Munoz

Cross County High School

Out: Tommy Wells

In: Cody Goulart

Crossett High School

Out: Sonny Nason

In: TBD

Danville High School

Out: D.J. Crane

In: Drew Smyly

DeQueen High School

Out: Stephen Sloan

In: Brad Cheshire

Dover High School

Out: Reed Mendoza

In: William Cox

Greenwood High School

Out: Rick Jones

In: Chris Young

Heber Springs High School

Out: William Cox

In: Todd Wood

Jacksonville High School

Out: Jordan Johnston

In: Maurice Moody

Lincoln High School

Out: Don Harrison

In: Reed Mendoza

Little Rock Hall High School

Out: Kipchoge VanHoose

In: Jim Withrow

Little Rock Southwest High School

In: Daryl Patton

Magazine High School

Out: Doug Powell

In: Ryan Chambers

Mountain Home High School

Out: Bryan Mattox

In: Steve Ary

North Little Rock High School

Out: Jamie Mitchell

In: J.R. Eldridge

Prescott High School

Out: Tommy Poole

In: Brian Glass

Smackover High School

Out: Brian Brown

In: David Osborne

Sylvan Hills High School

Out: Jim Withrow

In: Chris Hill

Trumann High School

Out: Craig Green

In: Randy Phillips

Waldron High School

Out: Jonathan Bates

In: Doug Powell

Please email Luke@ArkansasVarsity.com to submit any updates or corrections.

