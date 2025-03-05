Arkansas High School Baseball Scores - March 3 & 4

The 2025 Arkansas High School Baseball season is underway and ArkansasVarsity.com will work to bring as many scores as possible as the season goes on.

Today we begin with scores from Monday, March 3 and Tuesday, March 4.

Arkansas High School Baseball Scores from Monday, March 3:

Fayetteville 10, Springdale 0 – Game One

Fayetteville 15, Springdale 1 – Game Two

Conway 13, Robinson 1

Valley View 7, Maumelle 5

Har-Ber 4, Rogers Heritage 0

Bentonville 16, Rogers 1

Little Rock Christian 7, Van Buren 5

Sheridan 3, Russellville 0

North Little Rock 3, Bryant 1

Benton 3, Searcy 0

Cabot 3, Catholic 2

Sylvan Hills 3, Pulaski Academy 2

Hot Springs Lakeside 4, Searcy 1

Nashville 6, Ashdown 5

Greenland 17, Berryville 1

Brookland 7, Nettleton 0

Maumelle Charter 5, Rison 4

Wynne 13, West Memphis 2

Harrison 11, Huntsville 1

Arkansas High 13, Smackover 1

Baptist Prep 18, Hot Springs 4

Arkansas High School Baseball Scores from Tuesday, March 4:

Sheridan 15, Hot Springs 0 – Game One

Sheridan 13, Hot Springs 1 – Game Two

Rogers Heritage 6, Har-Ber 1

Rogers 5, Bentonville 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 9, Arkansas High 3

Greene County Tech 7, Harding Academy 3

