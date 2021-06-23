2021 All Arkansas Baseball Team
The 2021 All-Arkansas High School Baseball team has been announced:
2021 All Arkansas Baseball Team
P: Connor Johnson- Van Buren
P: Gage Wood-Batesville
P: Jackson Wells-Rogers
P: Alex Bailey-Murfreesboro
P: Turner Seelinger-Bryant/Jayden Shannon-Tuckerman
IF: Kade Smith-Harding Academy
IF: Daedrick Cail-Marion
IF: Reid Carpenter-Searcy
IF: Traejon Blake-England
IF: Will French-Valley View
C: Charlie Carter-LR Christian
C: Trey Hill-Farmington
OF: Jake Henry Williams-Jonesboro
OF: Braylon Bishop-Texarkana
OF: Easton Swofford-Southside Bee Branch
OF: Slade Caldwell-Valley View
OF: Duke Walker-Paris
Additionally, the 2021 Arkansas High School Baseball Players and Coaches of the Year have been announced.
Players of the Year
1A: Gage Harris-Viola
2A: Easton Swofford-Southside Bee Branch
3A: Kade Smith- Harding Academy
4A: Caden Elsik-Farmington
5A: C. Johnson-Van Buren/G. Wood-Batesville
6A: Jackson Wells-Rogers
Coaches of the Year
1A: Clayton Gardner-Viola
2A: J. Liggin-SSBB/J. Richardson-England
3A: Alex Smith-Harding Academy
4A: Josh Allison-Valley View
5A: Luke Weatherford-Van Buren
6A: Matt Melson-Rogers
CLICK HERE TO TRY ARKANSASVARSITY.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!
------------------------------------------------------------------
If you are not an ArkansasVarsity.com subscriber, you can become one by CLICKING HERE. It costs less than a cup of coffee per day to get access to the most in prep sports and recruiting information anywhere in the state.
Want to become a partner with ArkansasVarsity.com? Email Luke Matheson at Luke@ArkansasVarsity.com
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: @LUKEMATHESON - @ARKANSASVARSITY