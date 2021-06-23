 2021 All Arkansas Baseball Team
2021 All Arkansas Baseball Team

The 2021 All-Arkansas High School Baseball team has been announced:

P: Connor Johnson- Van Buren

P: Gage Wood-Batesville

P: Jackson Wells-Rogers

P: Alex Bailey-Murfreesboro

P: Turner Seelinger-Bryant/Jayden Shannon-Tuckerman

IF: Kade Smith-Harding Academy

IF: Daedrick Cail-Marion

IF: Reid Carpenter-Searcy

IF: Traejon Blake-England

IF: Will French-Valley View

C: Charlie Carter-LR Christian

C: Trey Hill-Farmington

OF: Jake Henry Williams-Jonesboro

OF: Braylon Bishop-Texarkana

OF: Easton Swofford-Southside Bee Branch

OF: Slade Caldwell-Valley View

OF: Duke Walker-Paris

Additionally, the 2021 Arkansas High School Baseball Players and Coaches of the Year have been announced.

Players of the Year

1A: Gage Harris-Viola

2A: Easton Swofford-Southside Bee Branch

3A: Kade Smith- Harding Academy

4A: Caden Elsik-Farmington

5A: C. Johnson-Van Buren/G. Wood-Batesville

6A: Jackson Wells-Rogers

Coaches of the Year

1A: Clayton Gardner-Viola

2A: J. Liggin-SSBB/J. Richardson-England

3A: Alex Smith-Harding Academy

4A: Josh Allison-Valley View

5A: Luke Weatherford-Van Buren

6A: Matt Melson-Rogers

